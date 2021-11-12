Xencor, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Xencor in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of XNCR opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

