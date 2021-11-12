National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report released on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Shares of ECN opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.00. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$5.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

