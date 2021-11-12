Tyra Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

