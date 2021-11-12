Brokers Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

THS stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after buying an additional 308,620 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

