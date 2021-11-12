Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 15th (NASDAQ:RNERU)

Mount Rainier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RNERU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Mount Rainier Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mount Rainier Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RNERU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.