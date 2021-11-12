17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 16th

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, November 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

