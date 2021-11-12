Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 1,762,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

