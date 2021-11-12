Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Insider Robin Goodfellow Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) insider Robin Goodfellow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,750 ($2,286.39).

Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.74.

Get Edge Performance VCT Public alerts:

Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.