Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Insider Robin Goodfellow Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) insider Robin Goodfellow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,750 ($2,286.39).
Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.74.
Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile
