Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $357.39, but opened at $316.46. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $330.45, with a volume of 185,520 shares traded.

The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day moving average of $258.11.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

