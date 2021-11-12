Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.88, but opened at $93.27. Inari Medical shares last traded at $93.45, with a volume of 5,036 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Inari Medical by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 90,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Inari Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,487,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.58 and a beta of 1.84.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

