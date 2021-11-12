PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $39.83. PubMatic shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 100,489 shares.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,012,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804 over the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,866,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PubMatic by 1,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PubMatic by 1,582.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

