Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $134.39 and last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 2536316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.79.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

