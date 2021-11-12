SailPoint Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,325% compared to the average volume of 297 call options.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

