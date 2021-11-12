$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ACM Research stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,748 shares of company stock worth $5,663,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.