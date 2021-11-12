The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 22,871 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,718% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,258 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

