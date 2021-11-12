Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.95 ($39.94).

ETR:UN01 opened at €38.87 ($45.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11. Uniper has a one year low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a one year high of €39.25 ($46.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.36.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

