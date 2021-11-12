4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,925 ($38.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £821.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,983.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,782.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

