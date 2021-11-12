Citigroup Lowers TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 320

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 356.67 ($4.66).

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

