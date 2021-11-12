Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,589.80 ($20.77) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,445.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,420.08. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,593.80 ($20.82). The firm has a market cap of £79.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

