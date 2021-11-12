Raymond James Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $110.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $80.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $481,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

