Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75, RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$ EPS.

NYSE BZH traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 1,460,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $674.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

