Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.060-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,243. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

