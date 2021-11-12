Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.17 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.580-$-0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. 1,482,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,339. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $546,819.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,944,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $2,377,271. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

