Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $200.53 and last traded at $199.81. 9,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 26,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.28.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.