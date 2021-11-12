Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 152,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graphite Bio stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 263,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

