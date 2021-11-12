Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holley updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 248,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

