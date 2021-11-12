Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00015279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.