Lua Swap (LUA) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

