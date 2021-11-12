SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

