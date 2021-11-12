SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.
Shares of FLOW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $86.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.
FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
About SPX FLOW
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.