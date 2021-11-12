JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

JDEPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JDE Peet’s presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

