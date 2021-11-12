Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Up 0.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.68. 100,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 154,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.