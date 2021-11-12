Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Cap of $848,337.74

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 192.5% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $848,337.74 and $652,637.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

