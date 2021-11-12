Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.