Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%.

NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

