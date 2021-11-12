Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$15.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 1,369,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,606. Corteva has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

