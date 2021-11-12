Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,541. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $638.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legacy Housing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Legacy Housing worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
