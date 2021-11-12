Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Trading Down 3.7%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

