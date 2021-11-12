Radio Caca Trading 116.1% Higher Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $235.45 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 116.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

