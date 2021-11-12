Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 35,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 16.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

