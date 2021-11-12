Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Cap of $9.10 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,804,570 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,554 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

