Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Up 4.7%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.65. Approximately 349,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 149,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLIQ shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital restated a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

