Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). 3,459,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

