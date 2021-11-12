Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 189,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 405,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Lithium Chile in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

