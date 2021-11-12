Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Down 4.8%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

About Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

