Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 4,823,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,765. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,562,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.