Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Announces Earnings Results

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MIMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 622,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,656. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIMO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

