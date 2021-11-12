Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,590. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $364.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.