ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ForgeRock updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

ForgeRock stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 605,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,178. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.