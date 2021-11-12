Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. 1,831,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,198. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

