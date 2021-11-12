CUDOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.59 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $96.09 million and $2.59 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUDOS Coin Profile

CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,154,963 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “????????CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

CUDOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

